Interpol rescues dozens of child slaves from markets in West Africa

Police have rescued 216 human trafficking victims, mainly children, from forced labour and prostitution in a major operation in Benin and Nigeria, Interpol said on Wednesday.

Operation Epervier II involved 100 police officers across the two countries who rescued 157 child slaves, said the global police organisation, which coordinated the raids earlier this month.

Many of the children were working in markets peddling goods, carrying heavy loads or fetching water, while others worked as housemaids or were forced into prostitution, Interpol said. Of the minors rescued, 36 were boys and 121 were girls.

Investigations are underway to dismantle the crime networks active in Benin and Nigeria, which are source, transit and destination countries for human trafficking, said Paul Stanfield, Interpol's director of organised and emerging crime. "This is about organised crime groups who are motivated by money," he said.

"It is challenging (to stop them) in the region because of lack of resources," he said, adding that countries are nonetheless becoming better equipped and more prepared.