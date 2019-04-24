Africa

Nineteen wedding guests killed in tragic bus accident in Nigeria

24 April 2019 - 14:55 By afp
An 18-seater bus carrying 40 women and children returning from a wedding in northern Nigeria skidded off the road and burst into flame, killing 19 passengers.
Nineteen wedding guests in the northern Nigerian state of Jigawa died when their bus lost control and burst into flames, police said on Wednesday.

The 18-seater was carrying 40 women and children returning from a wedding when its front tyre burst, causing it to skid off the road.

The crash happened on Tuesday in Gwaram Sabuwa, a village around 100km from the state capital Dutse.

"Nineteen people were killed in the accident and 21 others were injured," state police spokesman Abdul Jinjiri told AFP.

Residents said the bus somersaulted and burst into flames, burning the victims alive.

The passengers were said to be returning from a wedding ceremony in nearby Bauchi state when the crash happened.

Road accidents in Nigeria are common. Frequent causes are poorly-maintained roads and vehicles, reckless driving and speeding.

At least 12 people were killed and 16 injured on April 13 when a fuel tanker exploded in the northern city of Gombe after falling on its side.

Nineteen people were killed a week earlier when a truck crashed in northern Katsina state.

