UN says over 260 killed in Libya battle as African leaders meet

At least 264 people have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in weeks of fighting on the outskirts of Libya's capital, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as African leaders called for an immediate ceasefire.

The WHO used Twitter to urge "a temporary cessation of hostilities, and for all parties to respect humanitarian law".

Eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on the capital on April 4, as his self-styled Libyan National Army pledged "to purge the west of terrorists and mercenaries".

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, launched a counter-attack at the weekend.

The fighting has since eased somewhat as both sides appeared to be preparing for the next phase of the battle, but intermittent explosions and gunfire have continued including a huge blast near Tripoli.