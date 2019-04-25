Africa

Zimbabwe acquits 7 unionists arrested ahead of protests

25 April 2019 - 14:24 By afp
Seven leaders of the main trade union coalition arrested ahead of the violent anti-government protests last year were acquitted on Thursday morning.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Zimbabwean court acquitted seven leaders of the country's main trade union coalition arrested ahead of an anti-government protest last year, lawyers said on Thursday.

The seven Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leaders, including union president Peter Mutasa and secretary-general Japhet Moyo, were arrested before an October protest march over the country's economic woes.

They had pleaded not guilty to public violence charges and have been acquitted, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said.

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa freed the union leaders, saying the prosecution had failed to prove a case against them.

"Magistrate Mugwagwa ruled that there was no indication that there was an intention to cause violence - given that the unionists were arrested at the ZCTU offices while preparing to participate in a demonstration," the lawyers said.

MORE

