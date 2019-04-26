BACKSTORY: Tracking Africa’s smuggled gold

It took Reuters journalists a few days of research to work out that the numbers coming out of Africa’s vast gold trade did not add up.

It then took almost another 15 months - and the contributions of colleagues and analysts across the world - to show how those discrepancies pointed to a vast web of smuggling operations, reaching from the pit mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo across the continent to the Gulf.

Reuters has now published the first results of all that work – an exclusive report on the billions of dollars' worth of gold spirited out of Africa every year through the United Arab Emirates, a gateway to markets in Europe, the United States and beyond. ()

It gives a rare picture of the scale of a hidden trade that is exposing workers to dangerous conditions and depriving African states of millions in customs revenues and taxes.

The report was built on a study of the latest available figures recorded in Comtrade, a United Nations trade portal, for 2016. These showed there were substantial differences between the amount of gold that African states said they were exporting, and the much bigger amounts that arrived in the UAE.