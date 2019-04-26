Cyclone Kenneth: what we know

Africa

People stand by fallen trees on April 25, 2019 in Moroni after tropical storm Kenneth hit Comoros before heading to recently cyclone-ravaged Mozambique.
Image: IBRAHIM YOUSSOUF/AFP/Getty Images

Tropical cyclone Kenneth has ravaged through parts of  Mozambique, the second storm to hit the country in the last few weeks. 

Here is what we know so far: 

On Tuesday the South African Weather Services confirmed to TimesLIVE that a cyclone  was expected to make landfall on Thursday affecting Mozambique and parts of Tanzania.

Cyclone Kenneth hit the east coastal island of Comoros on Thursday killing three people. Winds on the island reached up to 140/km, Reuters reported. Schools and government offices were closed on Thursday. 

On Wednesday the country's officials said about 680,000 people were at risk of being affected by the cyclone in Mozambique.  

The cyclone hit Mozambique on Thursday with winds up to 220/km. About 30,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas. 

The National Institute of Disaster Management said that it had enough supplies to help 140,000 people for about two weeks, Reuters reported. 

According to the South African Weather Service, Cyclone Kenneth is anticipated to affect weather conditions in Mozambique until next week Monday.  The cyclone has been labelled as a category four with winds escalating to 280km/h.

Homes in the northern rural parts of the country have been destroyed as well as some in the southern parts of the country. 

Just over a month ago, Cyclone Idai destroyed many homes and killed over 1,000 people in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

