Africa

Pope appeals for evacuation of refugees in Libya camps

28 April 2019 - 15:29 By - AFP
A group of around 140 refugees is expected to arrive in Rome from Libya on April 29 2019.
A group of around 140 refugees is expected to arrive in Rome from Libya on April 29 2019.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Pope Francis called Sunday for the evacuation of refugees held in detention camps in Libya, particularly women and children, as fighting there escalates.

"I make an appeal that especially the women, children and sick can be evacuated as soon as possible through humanitarian corridors," Francis said at the Sunday prayer at the Vatican.

Their situation "which is already very serious, has become even more dangerous due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

A group of around 140 refugees is expected to arrive in Rome from Libya on Monday.

Humanitarian groups and international organisations are alarmed at the situation of thousands of migrants trapped in detention centres in Libya, as fighting rages between forces loyal to the Tripoli-based government of national unity and those loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar.

Canada opens doors to some 750 ex-slaves from Libya

Canada will welcome some 750 ex-slaves from Libya as refugees, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Libya, long a major transit route for migrants desperate to reach Europe, is home to around 6,000 migrants who are held in official detention centres, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Hundreds more are held by armed groups elsewhere in the war-hit country.

The UN and international aid groups have warned that thousands of migrants and refugees who fled violence at home and are now trapped in Libyan detention centres are facing enormous dangers and must be evacuated.

On Wednesday the UN refugee agency UNHCR said it had evacuated 325 asylum seekers from the Qasr Bin Ghashir detention centre a day after an attack against refugees and migrants. It was not clear who carried out the assault.

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge South Africa
  3. Lukau resurrection hoax: accused shares ID with two other people South Africa
  4. What will happen to the R9m in US dollars seized from SA student? South Africa
  5. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X