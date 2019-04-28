Tanzania albinos say they fear for their lives after exhumation

Tanzanian albinos said Sunday they were living in fear of their lives after the remains of an albino were exhumed in what they said was a "bestial" and "barbaric" act.

The Tanzanian Albino Society called on President John Magufuli to "intervene personally and denounce this bestial act and provide financial support for programmes aimed at eradicating this barbarism against albinos."

In Tanzania and other sub-Saharan African countries, albinos' body parts are sought after for witchcraft practices because they are believed to enhance luck and wealth.

The remains of Aman Anywelwisye Kalyembe, an albino buried in 2015 in the Rungwe district of the Mbeya region in the south of the country, were exhumed and moved by unidentified individuals during the night of April 23 and 24, the society said.