Africa

Ugandan pop star opposition MP arrested over 2018 protest

29 April 2019 - 19:18 By AFP
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.
Image: REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

Ugandan police arrested pop star turned MP Bobi Wine on Monday, barely two days after lifting the house arrest of a potential challenger to veteran President Yoweri Museveni, and placed him in custody over a protest he organised last year, his lawyer said.

Wine, at 37, is the figurehead of a new generation who grew up under Museveni but want to see change and his anti-government songs have helped win him a big following.

Police arrested him after he answered a summons to the Criminal Investigations Directorate on Monday morning, said one of his lawyers, Asuman Basalirwa.

"Bobi Wine and four others including his brother and his bodyguard have been remanded to prison until May 2," Basalirwa told AFP.

Ugandan mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 kids

Mariam Nabatanzi gave birth to twins a year after she was married off at the age of 12. Five more sets of twins followed - along with four sets of ...
News
4 days ago

"The state claims my clients in July 2018, held a demonstration against the social media tax without notifying the police contrary to the provisions of Public Order Management Act," he said.

"The state further claims the accused refused to cooperate with police to ensure participants in the alleged demonstration were unarmed and peaceful. All the claims have been denied by him (Wine) and the others," he added.

Wine and other activists had held a demonstration in Kampala against a two shilling fee for cellular phone users to pay for access to social media links.

Wine entered parliament in 2017. One of his songs contains the lyric "freedom fighters become dictators," while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.

The 74-year-old leader has ruled Uganda since seizing power at the head of a rebel army in 1986 but intends to contest a sixth term in office.

Heavy rains in Uganda kill 17 children, one adult

Heavy rains have hit eastern Uganda destroying homes and crops, and leaving 17 children and one adult dead, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Wine was being held at a police station 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of the capital Kampala, said Basalirwa.

'Ridiculous' move 

Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the arrest, which was immediately denounced by the opposition.

"This is ridiculous. How can they bring a case of 2018 now? This is a state campaign to ensure Bobi Wine fails in his political agenda" opposition lawmaker, Moses Kasibante, said.

From Tuesday to Saturday last week, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, found himself under house arrest at his Kampala home as police officers blocked his way when he tried to leave for a concert at his nightclub.

Uganda nabs eight suspects in tourist's kidnap, denies paying ransom

Uganda has arrested eight local people suspected of involvement in the kidnap of an American tourist and her guide last week, the government said on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Last week, Enanga described that as a "preventive arrest" imposed when the authorities decide someone is about to commit a crime.

The authorities' cancellation of one his performances last week led to clashes between opposition supporters and baton-wielding police who also fired tear gas.

Several times in recent months authorities have prevented Wine giving concerts and his house arrest last week was part of those efforts to keep him offstage.

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X