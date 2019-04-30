Aid agencies rush to bring aid to Mozambique cyclone survivors

Aid agencies rushed on Tuesday to deliver emergency relief to thousands of survivors marooned on two Mozambican islands after one of the most powerful cyclones ever to hit Africa smashed into the country's north.

Teams in white hard hats and green overalls loaded dozens of boxes of high-calorie biscuits and medicines onto two large cargo helicopters - which can carry three tons each - one destined for Ibo Island and the other for Quissanga.

"The priority is getting aid to Ibo because it hasn't been reached yet," Deborah Nguyen, spokeswoman for World Food Programme (WFP) said on the tarmac at Pemba airport next to a large white Mil Mi-8 cargo chopper being loaded.

Heavy rain delayed liftoff, and high winds pummelling the area raised fears the relief efforts could be further delayed.