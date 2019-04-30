Mozambique community shattered by trash deluge

The people of Chibuabuar, an informal settlement of modest wooden homes perched on a hillside between a highway and the coast of Pemba in north Mozambique, thought they had escaped the worst of Cyclone Kenneth.

But on Sunday night, the vast rubbish dump that towers over their informal neighbourhood gave way, sending mounds of trash crashing into the valley, demolishing five houses and pushing another metres downhill, still intact.

Residents told AFP that four people died and one was still missing, while the local council warned that as many as seven people may have been killed in the landslide of waste.

"It happened at 8.00 pm and two houses fell initially," said local resident Celso Carlinho, 37, whose house sits atop the valley, next to the rubbish mound, from where he had a clear view of the destruction.