Africa

Record 26 Ebola deaths in DRC in a single day

30 April 2019 - 14:44 By afp
Rachel Kahindo, Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, DRC, on March 25 2019.
Rachel Kahindo, Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo, DRC, on March 25 2019.
Image: REUTERS / Baz Ratner

Twenty-six people died of Ebola in a single day in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) North Kivu province, the highest daily toll since its outbreak nearly nine months ago, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The current outbreak is the second deadliest on record, after the epidemic that struck West Africa in 2014-2016 and killed more than 11,300 people.

The health ministry it had counted 957 deaths in the country, of which 891 were confirmed cases and 66 suspected ones.

"There were 26 deaths from confirmed cases" on Sunday, April 28, in the northeastern North Kivu province, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 33 of the deaths were of health workers who had succumbed to the disease.

The DRC declared a tenth outbreak of Ebola in 40 years last August in North Kivu before the virus spread into the neighbouring Ituri region.

One rebel killed in eastern DR Congo hospital attack

The DR Congo army fought off an attack on a hospital by a rebel group, killing one militiaman, police said Saturday, in the latest assault on medical ...
News
1 week ago

The epicentre was first located in the rural area of Mangina, but then switched to the town of Beni.

Local organisations say the number of Ebola deaths is rising.

Adding to the logistical hitches are a string of assaults on teams fighting the disease.

A Cameroonian doctor working for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung was shot dead on April 19.

"We will not be intimidated ... we will finish our work," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a visit to North Kivu on Monday.

"Your security is our priority. We will do everything to protect you," he added.

MORE

Human viruses threaten the future of Uganda’s chimpanzees

Respiratory viruses of human origin infect wild apes across Africa, sometimes lethally. In Uganda, outbreaks of viruses of human origin have been ...
News
1 week ago

Congo Ebola outbreak spreading faster than ever, says WHO

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak is spreading at its fastest rate yet, eight months after it was first detected, the World Health ...
News
4 weeks ago

Something to sneeze at: global flu pandemic high on WHO's agenda

The world will face another influenza pandemic. No one knows when it will be and how severe it will be but it is high on the World Health ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  2. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  3. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X