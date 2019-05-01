Co-founder of Sundance Film Festival pleads guilty to child sex abuse

An award-winning film producer who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival pleaded guilty Tuesday to child sex abuse.

Sterling Van Wagenen, 71, entered his plea in the western state of Utah and faces between six years and life in prison at sentencing in July.

His attorney, Steven Shapiro, said in court that the filmmaker plans to plead guilty to another charge involving the same victim later this week.

Shapiro told the judge that his client, who is Mormon, wishes "to acknowledge wrongful conduct," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Prosecutors had charged Van Wagenen of inappropriately touching a girl between the ages of seven and nine on two occasions between 2013 and 2015 in two different cities in Utah.