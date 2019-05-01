Africa

Nine-vehicle pileup on misty Free State highway

01 May 2019 - 13:44 By timeslive
Heavy morning mist is believed to have contributed to this nine-vehicle pileup in Sasolburg early on May 1 2019
Heavy morning mist is believed to have contributed to this nine-vehicle pileup in Sasolburg early on May 1 2019
Image: ER24

Five people were injured on Wednesday in a nine-vehicle collision on the R59 south-bound highway in Sasolburg.

Paramedics were alerted at 5am, said Russel Meiring of ER24.

The vehicles, including trucks, were blocking the entire south-bound section of the highway.

Of the vehicles' occupants, five had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

One patient had already been transported privately to a nearby hospital before the arrival of paramedics.

"It is believed that the heavy morning mists played a contributing factor to the cause of the collision," said Meiring. "Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

MORE

One dead, two critically injured after vehicle crashes into stray cow

One person died and two others were left in a critical condition after crashing into a cow in Midvaal, Johannesburg, paramedics said on Wednesday.
News
3 hours ago

Children taken to clinic after teargas incident at crèche in Pietermaritzburg

Seven children had to receive medical attention at a crèche in Pietermaritzburg after being exposed to teargas let off during a protest at a nearby ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  2. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  3. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Amstel! Hallelujah!': Inside SA's 'unconventional' churches South Africa
  5. Inside Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema's Fleek Flikizela twar South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X