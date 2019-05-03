Diplomats alarm over Uganda crackdown on media freedom

Diplomats from the EU, US and another 14 countries on Friday raised alarm about Uganda's clampdown on media freedoms and protests after the arrest of popular rapper-turned-MP Bobi Wine.

"We are deeply concerned with a series of recent incidents restricting the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in Uganda," a joint statement from the missions read.

The statement came after the Uganda Communications Commission called for 13 radio and TV stations to suspend their news editors, producers and heads of programming over their coverage of Wine's arrest on Monday.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was detained for allegedly staging an illegal protest in 2018 -- charges fellow opposition MPs decried as ridiculous.

He was freed on bail on Thursday.