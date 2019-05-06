Sudan mediators look to break deadlock in power transfer talks

Sudanese mediators have proposed two transitional bodies in a bid to break a deadlock in talks on a power handover from the military rulers to civilians, a protest leader said Sunday.

The army and protesters are wrangling over how to replace the existing 10-member military council that took over after the generals ousted president Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

The two sides agreed on forming a joint military-civilian last week, but have failed to hammer out the details on the makeup of the body.

Now a group of mediators including businessmen, journalists and other prominent figures from Sudanese society are trying to come up with other solutions.

"There is a proposal to have two councils, one led by civilians and the other by the military," said Omar al-Digeir, a senior opposition leader and member of the umbrella protest group the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

He told AFP the body headed by the military would also include civilian representatives and focus on "issues concerning the security aspects of the country".

The "exact job description" of both the councils has yet to be decided, he said. "No final decision has been taken yet."