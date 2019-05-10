Government to start dialogue in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

Cameroon's prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute arrived Thursday in Bamenda, capital of the restive anglophone Northwest Region, with the message that the government was ready for dialogue to resolve the regional conflict with separatists, while stressing that independence was not on the table.

"Apart from the indivisibility of Cameroon, the president of the republic is ready to organise a formal dialogue to resolve the socio-political crisis," Cameroon state broadcaster CRTV reported the prime minister saying.

Dion Ngute arrived in Bamenda clothed in traditional garb of the Northwest Region.

He was met by a group of 50 women brandishing placards bearing messages such as "we cry for our children" and "conflict is inevitable but violence is a choice".

Since 2017, fighting between government troops and anglophone separatists demanding independence in the Southwest and Northwest regions has killed hundreds and forced nearly 500,000 people from their homes.

English-speaking communities chafe at what they see as discrimination from the French-speaking majority. But the government rejects demands for autonomy and has dispatched thousands of troops in a crackdown.