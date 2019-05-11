French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, 2 commandos killed

French commandos rescued four foreign hostages including two French citizens from a militant group in Burkina Faso, France's military said on Friday, adding that two of the elite soldiers were killed in the night-time operation.

French special forces carried out the raid under cover of dark over the night of Thursday to Friday, supported by US intelligence and troops from France's Barkhane operation deployed in the Sahel region to counter Islamist militants.

All four hostages were safe, French president Emmanuel Macron's office said, adding that a US woman and a South Korean woman were also freed in the covert operation.

"The precise and determined actions of French soldiers allowed us to take out the kidnappers while protecting the lives of the hostages," France's army chief François Lecointre told a news conference, describing the militant group as "terrorists".

Four kidnappers were killed and two escaped, he said.

"Those who attack France and the French know that we will spare no effort to track them and take them out. We will never abandon our citizens," said armed forces minister Florence Parly.

The French forces had not been aware of the presence of the US and South Korean hostages ahead of the operation, who had been held for 28 days, Lecointre said.

"We were not aware of their presence ... the American will be repatriated separately," Parly said. "The contacts (with those countries) show that these countries were not necessarily aware of their presence."