Africa

Ebola centre attacker killed in DRC

13 May 2019 - 14:18 By afp
An injured suspected Mai-Mai rebel fighter is thrown into the back of a truck outside an Ebola Treatment Centre in Butembo, the epicentre of DR Congo's latest Ebola outbreak, after an attack on March 9 2019.
An injured suspected Mai-Mai rebel fighter is thrown into the back of a truck outside an Ebola Treatment Centre in Butembo, the epicentre of DR Congo's latest Ebola outbreak, after an attack on March 9 2019.
Image: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Police and soldiers repelled an attack on an Ebola treatment centre in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) overnight, killing one assailant, a government official said Monday.

The dead man was a member of the Mai-Mai rebel group, Sylvain Kanyamanda, the mayor of Butembo in the North Kivu province, told AFP.

"The security forces prevented the attackers from crossing a 40-metre (130-foot) perimeter" around the centre where Ebola patients were being treated.

North Kivu province is at the centre of a new outbreak of the viral disease which has killed more than 1,100 people since last August out of about 1,600 infected, according to the authorities. Among these, 99 health workers have been infected, and 34 have died.

The Ebola fightback in the region is hampered by the presence of warring armed groups, including the Mai-Mai, and by locals in denial who refuse treatment and ignore prevention advice.

One rebel killed in eastern DR Congo hospital attack

The DR Congo army fought off an attack on a hospital by a rebel group, killing one militiaman, police said Saturday, in the latest assault on medical ...
News
3 weeks ago

Last week, the UN special representative to the DRC blasted rumours that the world body was trying to cash in on Ebola.

Leila Zerrougui, head of the UN mission to the sprawling central African nation, slammed as "sheer madness" local speculation that "there is no illness, that they want to poison us because they are trying to cash in on us."

The outbreak is the biggest on Congolese soil since the disease was first recorded in the country, then Zaire, in 1976.

An epidemic in 2014-16 killed 11,300 people in West Africa.

READ MORE:

Ebola treatment centre in eastern DR Congo reopens after attack

An Ebola treatment centre in eastern DR Congo has reopened after an attack by gunmen last Wednesday forced its closure, the health ministry announced.
News
2 months ago

Ebola fight has new science but faces old hurdles in restive Congo

When Esperance Nzavaki heard she was cured of Ebola after three weeks of cutting-edge care at a medical centre in eastern Democratic Republic of ...
News
8 months ago

War and Ebola: A double nightmare in eastern DR Congo

First came the war, which developed into a brutal, bloody tussle between militias who abused civilians or killed them.
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X