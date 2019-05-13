Africa

The drought and starvation disaster on SA’s doorstep

13 May 2019 - 08:00 By Matthew Savides
Close to 500,000 people in Lesotho are considered 'food insecure', the country's government said at the end of April.
Image: 123RF/Dragos Nicolae Dragomirescu

There’s a disaster looming right next door, and it could leave more than half a million people hungry.

Climate change, drought and the resultant food shortages mean that Lesotho faces an enormous crisis - 487,857 people are “considered to be food insecure”, according to the Lesotho Vulnerability Committee. That’s more than double the population of the capital city, Maseru.

