The drought and starvation disaster on SA’s doorstep
13 May 2019 - 08:00
There’s a disaster looming right next door, and it could leave more than half a million people hungry.
Climate change, drought and the resultant food shortages mean that Lesotho faces an enormous crisis - 487,857 people are “considered to be food insecure”, according to the Lesotho Vulnerability Committee. That’s more than double the population of the capital city, Maseru.
