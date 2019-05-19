Africa

Gunmen kill 19 at fish market in northeast DRC

19 May 2019 - 17:21 By afp
Internally displaced Congolese pack boats to escape over Lake Albert, DRC, to Uganda on March 5 2018. The bodies of 19 people were found near the lake after gunmen attacked a fish market on Wednesday.
Internally displaced Congolese pack boats to escape over Lake Albert, DRC, to Uganda on March 5 2018. The bodies of 19 people were found near the lake after gunmen attacked a fish market on Wednesday.
Image: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

At least 19 people were killed when gunmen attacked a fish market in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) near Lake Albert, local officials said on Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the region around Ituri province has been hit in the past by intercommunal violence between militias from the Hema and Lendu communities.

"Nineteen corpses were found in the village of Tara on the edge of Lake Albert, and eight others were wounded," said Pilo Mulindo, a local community leader in Djugu territory.

"The attack happened on Wednesday when armed bandits attacked a group gathered on the beach to set up a market," the official said.

The UN mission to the DRC known by its initials Monusco, reported the attack on Friday without giving a precise death toll. It planned to send a team to the area.

The victims were fishermen and their customers, Mulindo said. The area is known as a region where Lendu militia are active.

Violence shook Ituri province, particularly Djugu, last year when militias from Hema herder communities and Lendu farmers clashed and killed more than 100 people.

More than 300,000 were displaced or forced to flee to Uganda, on the other side of Lake Albert.

Lakes in the region are also a cause of tension between DRC and Uganda, with claims of Congolese militia members crossing to the Ugandan side for illegal fishing, often accompanied by attacks on locals.

MORE

Ebola centre attacker killed in DRC

Police and soldiers repelled an attack on an Ebola treatment centre in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) overnight, killing one ...
News
6 days ago

Security issues dominate Tshisekedi's first tour of DR Congo after election

Before his disputed electoral victory in December, Felix Tshisekedi promised the people of troubled North Kivu province that he would crack down on ...
News
3 weeks ago

DR Congo leader hails a new 'balance' in turbulent nation

The new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo asked for US assistance to help lift his vast country out of a decades-long crisis during a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  2. Princess Shanaya, 5, calls for her friends - then takes her last breath South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World
  4. KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma does happy dad song and dance at daughter's graduation South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X