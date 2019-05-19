Malawi election goes down to the wire

Malawi elects a new president Tuesday with no clear frontrunner, but incumbent Peter Mutharika hopes his record of improving infrastructure will help him overcome two serious challengers.

But while the largely agricultural country has seen rapid development in recent years, it is still dependent on foreign aid and Mutharika, 78, has been accused of corruption and mismanagement.

The main rivals to Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera of the long-established Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and Saulos Chilima of the new United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Chilima, a 46-year-old former corporate executive, was Mutharika's closest ally and his vice-president. But he fell out with the president and last year broke away to set up the UTM.

This will be the UTM's first electoral test and they are hoping to tap into the massive youth vote. More than half of the 6.8-million registered voters are under 35.

The president's other main rival is opposition leader Chakwera, who came second to Mutharika in the 2014 election, losing by just 450,000 votes.