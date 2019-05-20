Sudan army rulers, protesters plan more talks after no agreement

Sudan's army rulers and protest leaders said more talks were planned for Monday on finalising the makeup of a new ruling body, after hours of negotiations through the night ended without agreement.

Both sides have been at loggerheads over the new governing body that would rule Sudan for a three-year transitional period after the ouster last month of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The latest discussions were launched Sunday evening following pressure from world powers to install a civilian-led governing body -- a key demand of demonstrators.

After continuing into the early hours of Monday, the ruling military council announced the talks would resume at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT).

"The structure of the sovereign authority has been discussed," Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi, spokesman of the military council, told reporters.

"It's agreed to resume negotiations today (Monday) evening... hoping to reach a final deal."

The Sudanese Professional Association -- the group that initially launched the protest campaign against Bashir in December, said Monday that it was in no rush to finalise the deal.