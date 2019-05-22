Commuters ride on bus roofs as fuel price hike bites in Zimbabwe

Operators in Bulawayo and Harare said they would rather give space to the government company and see if it would operate at a loss.

“We will fail to service them [vehicles]. We are suffering and we must be heard,” said Tshova Mubaiwa for an association of operators.

Their decision was largely influenced by the new fuel pricing method. Various factors mean they have to increase fares when the foreign currency rate increases.

On Tuesday night, images of people overloaded in buses hired by Zupco went viral on social media. In some, people sat dangerously on bus rooftops.

Despite government removing subsidies on fuel imports and also reducing duty tax, long queues are still the order of the day.

"Even if we board the cheap buses, to us it's not a sign that government cares and businesspeople are profit hungry; it's an indicator that government is failing to arrest the economic situation," said Nyasha Chuma, a teacher.

The government also intends to revive community bakery projects with the hope of breaking the monopoly of major companies that control 85% of the market.

By midday on Wednesday, the interbank exchange rate for the local bond note against the US dollar had gone down by 31%. It now trades at ZWL 4.54 to the dollar, while on the black market it hit 7.1 to the dollar.