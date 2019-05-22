Africa

Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality

22 May 2019 - 09:37 By AFP
In this file photo an LGBT activists attends a court hearing in the Milimani high Court in Nairobi.
In this file photo an LGBT activists attends a court hearing in the Milimani high Court in Nairobi.
Image: SIMON MAINA / AFP

Kenya's High Court is on Friday expected to deliver a long-awaited ruling on whether to scrap colonial-era laws which criminalise homosexuality, a verdict that could have repercussions across Africa.

However, the LGBT community fears yet another postponement. In February, the three-judge bench pushed back its decision, citing a heavy workload, prompting dismay from a persecuted community who have fought for years to be accepted.

"There are a lot of mixed emotions around this because people are just wary of the fact that it could be postponed yet again," Brian Macharia of the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya (GALCK), one of the petitioners, told AFP.

"Everyone is just hopeful and we recognise that things could go either way."

Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.

One section states that anyone who has "carnal knowledge... against the order of nature" can be imprisoned for 14 years. Another provides for a five-year jail term for "indecent practices between males".

Activists believe Kenya has a chance to blaze a trail in Africa where homophobia is virulent in many communities, with similar laws in over half the countries on the continent.

While convictions under the decades-old laws are rare, gay activists say the legislation is unconstitutional and fuels homophobia.

The National Gay And Lesbian Human Rights Commission says it dealt with 15 prosecutions under the laws in 2018, with no convictions recorded.

'Unimaginable harm' 

The petitioners argue that under Kenya's 2010 constitution, every person is said to be equal before the law.

However members of the LGBT community are blackmailed, evicted, fired, expelled from school, or assaulted over their sexual orientation, but are unable to access justice without effectively confessing to a crime.

Raising the baa: backlash over gay farmer ‘not as bad as expected’

The Afrikaans reality dating show Boer Soek ‘n Vrou has entered a brave new world by introducing its traditionally conservative audience to a gay ...
News
1 week ago

"LGBTQ people in Kenya for years and years have faced and suffered violence and harm in unimaginable ways, but justice has not been afforded to them because of the penal code," said Macharia.

Activists are optimistic of an eventual ruling in their favour, given recent decisions by the court.

In March, the High Court banned forced anal testing of men suspected of being gay.

And in September, a court ruled that "Rafiki" ("Friend"), a film about a lesbian love affair which was the first Kenyan movie to be shown at the Cannes film festival, could be screened domestically for seven days after its initial banning.

Macharia said Kenya's powerful churches had been holding special events in the leadup to the ruling to fight what they term "the LGBT agenda".

"The church is spreading a lot of hatred, a lot of misinformation," he said.

The petition is being fought by an association of Catholics, Protestants and evangelicals.

Twenty-eight out of 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have laws penalising same-sex relationships, according to Neela Ghoshal, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) specialist in lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights.

The death penalty is on the books, under Islamic sharia law, in Mauritania, Sudan and northern Nigeria, although there have been no known executions in recent times. In southern Somalia, gay men are believed to have been put to death in territory ruled by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group.

Angola, Mozambique and Seychelles have scrapped anti-gay laws in recent years.

On the other hand, Chad and Uganda have introduced or toughened legislation. 

READ MORE

Record number of attacks on gays in France

Assaults in France on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people hit a new record in 2018, "a dark year" for the LGBT community, French group SOS ...
News
1 week ago

Defiant Cuban LGBTI activists hold unprecedented indie pride parade

Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorised independent pride parade in Havana on Saturday despite the Communist government warning against it ...
News
1 week ago

Brunei won't enforce gay sex death penalty after backlash

Brunei's sultan has announced death by stoning for gay sex and adultery will not be enforced after a global backlash.
News
2 weeks ago

B Camminga talks transgender refugees in South Africa

"Transgender people often cannot afford the luxury of invisibility" - B Camminga discusses their book 'Transgender Refugees and the Imagined South ...
Books
2 weeks ago

Mental health campaigner crowned Mr Gay World at Cape Town bash

Janjep Carlos of the Philippines is on a mission to help the LGBTQ+ community with issues around depression during his reign as Mr Gay World 2019.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X