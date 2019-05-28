Africa

Mutharika to be sworn in as Malawi president

28 May 2019 - 11:51 By AFP
Malawi's President Peter Mutharika.
Malawi's President Peter Mutharika.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Peter Mutharika will be sworn in as president of Malawi for a second term on Tuesday after a contentious election marred by allegations of fraud and vote-rigging.

The Malawi Electoral Commission announced on Monday that Mutharika, who heads the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had narrowly won last week's vote after an injunction barring the release of the results was lifted.

Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won 38.57 percent against former evangelist Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on 35.41 percent -- a gap of just 159,000 votes.

High court registrar Agness Patemba told AFP the swearing-in ceremony would be conducted by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda at 2 pm (1200 GMT) in Blantyre's Kamuzu sports stadium.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey has called on all party members to attend the swearing-in, in adverts broadcast on radio and television.

Malawi won independence from colonial ruler Britain in 1964, and was then ruled by Hastings Banda as a one-party state until the first multi-party elections in 1994. 

Most read

  1. Half a million adults in Johannesburg are HIV-positive - new study South Africa
  2. Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in ... South Africa
  3. The Cat corners Cyril Ramaphosa News
  4. Young couple gunned down on roadside on East Rand after their bakkie runs out ... South Africa
  5. It's a viper's nest at the NPA, says Shamila Batohi South Africa

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X