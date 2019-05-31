Africa

Mozambique on a drive to raise post-cyclones reconstruction funds

31 May 2019 - 12:05 By afp
A village outside Beira, Mozambique. The damage caused by Cyclone Idai has run into billions of dollars. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Mozambique on Friday launched a two-day conference aimed at raising $3.2 billion to rebuild infrastructure ravaged by two cyclones.

The UN-backed meeting, taking place in the devastated port city of Beira, is expected to draw about 700 experts from international organisations, the private sector and civil society.

The storms smashed into Mozambique in March and April 2019, hitting the centre and north of the country just six weeks apart.

More than two million people were affected and about 650 died.

Cabinet spokeswoman Ana Comoana told AFP the $3.2 billion target was determined by a technical study conducted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), European Union, World Bank and African Development Bank.

The funds will be earmarked to rebuild infrastructure and support social needs and economic production in affected areas.

