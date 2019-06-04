Africa

Ebola cases in DRC break 2,000 mark

04 June 2019 - 15:16 By afp
A police officer escorts the coffins containing two victims of Ebola as they enter a graveyard on May 16 2019 in Butembo, DRC. The city of Butembo is at the epicentre of the Ebola crisis, the death toll of the outbreak to date is now reached 2,000
A police officer escorts the coffins containing two victims of Ebola as they enter a graveyard on May 16 2019 in Butembo, DRC. The city of Butembo is at the epicentre of the Ebola crisis, the death toll of the outbreak to date is now reached 2,000
Image: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) health ministry said late on Monday that it had recorded more than 2,000 cases of Ebola, two-thirds of which had been fatal, since the disease broke out in the country's east 10 months ago.

"Since the start of the epidemic, the total number of cases stands at 2,008, of which 1,914 have been confirmed [by lab test] while 94 are probable," it said in an update.

"In all, there have been 1,346 deaths (1,252 confirmed and 94 probable) and 539 people have recovered."

The ministry said it was important to retain the overall perspective, despite the breaching of the symbolic threshold of 2,000 cases.

"In recent weeks, the trend has been positive, although vigilance is still necessary," it said.

UN creates new Ebola chief role to tackle epidemic in DRC

The UN named an emergency Ebola response co-ordinator on Thursday, creating a new position to boost efforts to contain a 10-month epidemic in the ...
News
1 week ago

There have been fewer attacks on Ebola teams by armed groups, which means health workers have "recovered some of the lost time to contain the spread of the epidemic," it said.

The epidemic was first declared in North Kivu province on August 1 and then spread to neighbouring Ituri, although there have not been any cases in neighbouring countries.

Efforts to tackle the crisis have been hampered both by militia attacks on treatment centres, in which some staff have been killed, and by the hostility of some local people to the medical teams.

The outbreak is the 10th in the DRC since the disease was identified in 1976.

It is the worst on record after an epidemic that struck three African countries between 2014-2016, leaving more than 11,300 people dead.

MORE

Ebola centre attacker killed in DRC

Police and soldiers repelled an attack on an Ebola treatment centre in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) overnight, killing one ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ebola death toll to pass 1,000 as UN warns of 'intense' continued spread

The current Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has killed nearly 1,000 people, the UN said on Friday, warning the "intense" ...
News
1 month ago

Record 26 Ebola deaths in DRC in a single day

Twenty-six people died of Ebola in a single day in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) North Kivu province, the highest daily toll since its ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X