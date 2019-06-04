Africa

Libyan conflict risks oil output 'collapse'

04 June 2019 - 11:31 By AFP
Mustafa Sanalla, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief speaks to the media before the OPEC 14th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Waleed Ali

The head of Libya's National Oil Company warned Monday against a "collapse in production" stemming from conflict in the North African country.

Oil production "could collapse at any moment", said NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla, even as he cited current output of over a million barrels per day.

Strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against Tripoli -- seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) -- on April 4.

But output could potentially fall by 95 percent, Sanalla said, in a video published on social media networks.

Oil export terminals were not immune from the conflict, he said, recalling that the northeast of the country -- nicknamed the "oil crescent" -- had been at the centre at previous rounds of violence.

"The conflict could reach the oil sites" if the fighting in southern Tripoli escalates, Sanalla said.

He also called on the Haftar and GNA camps to respect the NOC's neutral status and leave it outside the conflict.

The country has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

