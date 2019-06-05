Sixty killed in brutal crackdown on Sudanese protesters, say doctors

Sixty people have been killed in a two-day crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by security forces, a doctors' committee close to the demonstrators said on Wednesday.

A previous toll given by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors had counted 40 dead since the bloody dispersal of a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday.

The committee said it held "the militias of the (military) council... responsible for this massacre".

Protesters have previously singled out the Rapid Support Forces, paramilitaries with origins in the 16-year-old war in the western region of Darfur whose commander is deputy chair on the ruling military council.