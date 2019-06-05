Africa

Sixty killed in brutal crackdown on Sudanese protesters, say doctors

05 June 2019 - 16:17 By afp
Sudanese protesters gesture as they sit-in at a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council handover power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 4 2019.
Sudanese protesters gesture as they sit-in at a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council handover power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 4 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Sixty people have been killed in a two-day crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by security forces, a doctors' committee close to the demonstrators said on Wednesday.

A previous toll given by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors had counted 40 dead since the bloody dispersal of a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday.

The committee said it held "the militias of the (military) council... responsible for this massacre".

Protesters have previously singled out the Rapid Support Forces, paramilitaries with origins in the 16-year-old war in the western region of Darfur whose commander is deputy chair on the ruling military council.

Sudan set for more chaos after deadly crackdown

Sudan is at risk of getting bloodier with more violence and chaos gripping the country, analysts said on Tuesday, after more than 35 people were ...
News
9 hours ago

Following the deadly crackdown, the military council announced it was abandoning all previous agreements reached with protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule.

The protest movement in turn dismissed the generals' promise of elections within nine months instead.

On Wednesday hundreds of residents of the northern suburb of Khartoum Bahri blocked off streets with barricades made from stones, and waited by them in silence, a witness told AFP.

In the distance gunfire could be heard.

In the early morning, sporadic shooting could be heard in the Khartoum 2 neighbourhood, an area where there are several embassies, an AFP reporter said.

MORE

Sudan military scraps transition deal after deadly crackdown

Sudan's military on Tuesday cancelled a power-transfer agreement with protesters and called for elections within nine months, a day after forcefully ...
News
1 day ago

Sudan military rulers use force to disperse sit-in

Sudan's ruling military council on Monday used force in a bid to break up a sit-in outside the Khartoum army headquarters, one of the main protest ...
News
2 days ago

Sudan Islamists back army in push to preserve sharia

With talks suspended between protest leaders and Sudan's military over a transfer of power to civilian rule, Islamist movements are backing the army ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  4. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa
  5. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X