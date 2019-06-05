Sudan set for more chaos after deadly crackdown

Sudan is at risk of getting bloodier with more violence and chaos gripping the country, analysts said on Tuesday, after more than 35 people were killed in a protest crackdown.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change that spearheaded protests which ousted Omar al-Bashir on April 11 had called for fresh rallies demanding civilian rule after Monday's violent dispersal.

Hassan Saouri, a political science professor at Neelain University in Khartoum, said the violence could spark more political uncertainty.

The northeast African nation could be headed "towards all kinds of chaos -- politically, militarily and societally," he told AFP from Khartoum.

"The chaotic scene could see younger military officers either joining the ranks of the revolution or backing the military council," he added.

Why the violent escalation?

A day after more than 35 demonstrators were killed in what civil society groups have called a "bloody massacre", Sudan's military council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cancelled an expected power-transfer agreement.

"The Alliance for Freedom and Change has adopted a hardline position in their negotiations with the military council. It hasn't even recognised the TMC's role in fomenting the revolution," said Saouri.

The military crackdown came after the protest movement called a strike that brought the country to a standstill last week.

"The general strike was initially very successful and was about to paralyse the capital completely. That is why the military rulers thought to snatch one of their trump cards by neutralising the sit-in."

Saouri said the relations between the protest movement and military rulers had completely broken down.

"There is a lack of trust between the military forces and the protesters. There is no common vision in running the country," he said.

Will elections be free and fair?

Burhan called for elections within nine months after the weeks-long sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum was forcefully broken up.