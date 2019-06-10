Africa

Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

10 June 2019 - 16:29 By James Thompson
Vimbai Java, the daughter of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
Vimbai Java, the daughter of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
Image: Facebook/Vimbayi Tsvangirayi Java

Vimbai Java, the daughter of late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founder Morgan Tsvangirai, died on Monday afternoon.

Java, 36, who was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general, survived a horror crash that claimed two lives outside Kwekwe, 200km south of Harare in mid-May when they were travelling to Bulawayo.

Her death, according to sources, is related to injuries she suffered in the accident. In the crash, her campaign manager and organising secretary for her Glen View South constituency, Paul Rukanda, and Tafadzwa Mundwa, her late mother Susan’s cousin, died on the spot.

Confirming the news on its official @mdczimbabwe Twitter account, the MDC said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women’s Assembly secretary Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai Java."

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the family would issue a statement in due course.

Last week, family spokesperson Manase Tsvangirai said his niece was on the road to recovery.

"The accident was horrific and she has been recovering well. The impact was intense and as a result the monitoring has to continue for longer. What we can tell people is that the worst is over and she is out of danger," he said.

Java was the only Tsvangirai child to take up politics after her father. Her mother, Susan, died from in car accident which her father survived on March 6 2009, before her husband, Morgan, was to become prime minister in an inclusive government with Robert Mugabe.

Vimbai is survived by her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church. She was educated at Mabelreign Girls' High, a private school in Harare, and New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008.

MORE:

Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance 'consults' on posts for unity

Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance leadership intends to appoint some losing candidates to key positions to avoid internal revolt.
News
1 week ago

Lipstick (and other dangerous objects) banned for Mnangagwa's speech

Universities in Zimbabwe are currently a hotbed of anti-government sentiment - and one leading institution has resolved to ban sharp instruments from ...
News
3 days ago

Zimbabwe struggle icon 'The Black Russian' dies in Kenya on way home

One of southern Africa’s liberation stalwarts, Dumiso “The Black Russian” Dabengwa, has died at the age of 79.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. Best car buys for less than R150,000 news
  5. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X