Africa

Zimbabwean prostitutes demand payment in US dollars

10 June 2019 - 10:02 By timeslive
Sex workers in Zimbabwe are demanding to be paid in US dollars as they are expected to meet their own financial obligations in the same currency.
Image: 123RF/terovesalainen

Zimbabwean sex workers are now demanding payment for their services in US dollars as the local currency continues to lose value.

According to My Zimbabwe, sex workers say because they need to pay in US dollars for things like accommodation and medical services, they saw the need to switch from the local currency to that of the US.

They now charge “between $5 and $10 for a short time and up to $40 for the whole night,” said 20-year-old Mavis.

In an effort to empower sex workers in Zimbabwe, the National Aids Council and the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/Aids Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR) are targeting girls and women aged between 15 and 24 to take part in "economic strengthening" training sessions.

