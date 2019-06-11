Botswana scraps anti-gay laws in landmark decision

Botswana's high court ruled Tuesday in favour of decriminalising homosexuality, handing down a landmark verdict greeted with joy by gay rights campaigners.

Under the country's 1965 penal code, homosexuality is punishable by a jail term of up to seven years.

But Judge Michael Elburu declared it was time to "set aside" the "provisions of a Victorian era" and ordered the laws be amended.

In a courtroom packed with activists, the judge declared that the current laws oppressed a minority of the population.

"There's nothing reasonable in discriminating," he said.

"We say the time has come that private, same sexuality must be decriminalised."

"It is a variety of human sexuality," he said.

Jubilation erupted in the courtroom as the decision was announced, and campaigners waved the rainbow flag of gay rights.

In Geneva, the UN agency UNAIDS added to the applause.