Africa

Sudan arrests security forces linked to crackdown

11 June 2019 - 10:15 By AFP
A victim of a gunshot wound sustained in the crackdown on Sudanese protesters is seen inside a ward receiving treatment in a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan June 7, 2019.
A victim of a gunshot wound sustained in the crackdown on Sudanese protesters is seen inside a ward receiving treatment in a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan June 7, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Michael Georgy

Sudan's military on Monday announced the arrest of several members of the regular security forces linked to a deadly crackdown on protesters calling for civilian rule, state media said.

In a statement carried by official news agency SUNA, the Transitional Military Council said the arrests were the result of an investigation into last week's crackdown that left dozens dead.

The statement said those arrested would face justice as soon as possible, without specifying their number, rank or what charges they would face.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors has said at least 108 people were killed after security and paramilitary forces moved in on June 3 to disperse a sit-in by protesters outside military headquarters in the capital.

The committee, which is close to the protest movement, alleges 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile river, and that more than 500 people have been wounded.

The health ministry has acknowledged 61 people died nationwide in the crackdown, 49 of them from "live ammunition" in Khartoum. 

READ MORE

Internet blackout across Sudan

Landline internet connections were down across Sudan on Monday, a week after mobile online services were cut following a deadly crackdown on ...
News
2 hours ago

AU suspends Sudan, demands civilian rule after brutal military crackdown

The AU said on Thursday it had suspended Sudan until a civilian government was formed, intensifying international pressure on the country's new ...
News
4 days ago

Sudan set for more chaos after deadly crackdown

Sudan is at risk of getting bloodier with more violence and chaos gripping the country, analysts said on Tuesday, after more than 35 people were ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

North West farmer assaults man with 'knobkerrie'
Swaziland cannabis farmers fear new South African law
X