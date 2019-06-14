Africa

#SudanMassacre dominates social media as death toll rises

14 June 2019 - 10:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sudanese demonstrators run from a teargas canister fired by riot policemen to disperse them as they participate in anti-government protests in Omdurman, Khartoum, in January.
Sudanese demonstrators run from a teargas canister fired by riot policemen to disperse them as they participate in anti-government protests in Omdurman, Khartoum, in January.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan's unrest and rising death toll are dominating global news headlines and social media platforms as people raise awareness about what is going on in the war-torn country.

Al Jazeera reported that doctors confirmed that at least 120 people had been killed, with the military council allegedly admitting to dispersing a staged sit-in by protesters in central Khartoum on June 3.

The Telegraph reported that the exact number of people killed in the crackdown was not known, but doctors confirmed that 40 bodies had been discovered in the Nile after the incident.

This week's military crackdown followed peaceful protests against the Transitional Military Council (TMC), during which protesters demanded a civilian-led government following the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

A BBC report states that a council of generals from the military took over immediately after Bashir's ousting, but has struggled to maintain peace in the country, despite promising to do so. 

According to Al Jazeera, a military spokesperson admitted that "mistakes" had been made in the crackdown. An official report on the offensive is expected on Saturday. 

Reuters reported that at least 17 people had been killed in Darfur, 15 injured and hundreds of homes burnt down after nomads and residents clashed over the rising costs of goods. 

In other areas, there had been violence between residents and the military, with scores of people killed. 

CNN reported that more than 300,000 people had been killed in the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2008, with some estimates placing that figure much higher.

On social media, the plight of the Sudanese has been given a platform.

MORE

7 celebs that have spoken out on the Sudan massacre

"My mind can't fathom what is going on... How humanity can be so inhumane"
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Internet blackout across Sudan

Landline internet connections were down across Sudan on Monday, a week after mobile online services were cut following a deadly crackdown on ...
News
3 days ago

Sudan arrests security forces linked to crackdown

Sudan's military on Monday announced the arrest of several members of the regular security forces linked to a deadly crackdown on protesters calling ...
News
3 days ago

Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan's capital

A civil disobedience campaign to demand civilian rule left the streets of Sudan's capital Khartoum largely deserted on Sunday, while police fired ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bloemfontein biker fighting for his life after red robot crash South Africa
  2. Gym pulls out before masturbation case reaches court climax South Africa
  3. WATCH | Slo-mo footage of a great white shark latching onto a tuna head South Africa
  4. WATCH | PE six-year-old a sensation after Will Smith shares her dance moves South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I'm grateful to be alive': Bloem biker speaks about horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X