SudanMassacre dominates social media as death toll rises

Sudan's unrest and rising death toll are dominating global news headlines and social media platforms as people raise awareness about what is going on in the war-torn country.

Al Jazeera reported that doctors confirmed that at least 120 people had been killed, with the military council allegedly admitting to dispersing a staged sit-in by protesters in central Khartoum on June 3.

The Telegraph reported that the exact number of people killed in the crackdown was not known, but doctors confirmed that 40 bodies had been discovered in the Nile after the incident.

This week's military crackdown followed peaceful protests against the Transitional Military Council (TMC), during which protesters demanded a civilian-led government following the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

A BBC report states that a council of generals from the military took over immediately after Bashir's ousting, but has struggled to maintain peace in the country, despite promising to do so.

According to Al Jazeera, a military spokesperson admitted that "mistakes" had been made in the crackdown. An official report on the offensive is expected on Saturday.

Reuters reported that at least 17 people had been killed in Darfur, 15 injured and hundreds of homes burnt down after nomads and residents clashed over the rising costs of goods.

In other areas, there had been violence between residents and the military, with scores of people killed.

CNN reported that more than 300,000 people had been killed in the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2008, with some estimates placing that figure much higher.

On social media, the plight of the Sudanese has been given a platform.