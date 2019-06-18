Mass displacement in DRC as 300,000 flee inter-ethnic violence, says UN

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled inter-ethnic violence in northeastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the past two weeks, the UN said Tuesday.

"This latest flare-up has sent more than 300,000 people into displacement," Babar Baloch, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), told reporters in Geneva.

The situation in DRC's volatile Ituri province had deteriorated significantly since the middle of last week, with "multiple attacks" involving the Hema and Lendu groups, he said.

The cause of the flareup was not immediately clear, but it occurred in a region where tens of thousands died in clashes between the Hema and Lendu ethnic groups between 1999 and 2003.

Baloch pointed out that attacks between the two communities had also displaced some 350,000 in late 2017 and early 2018, "but the situation had calmed".