Africa

Plastic bottles are paying for school in Lagos, Nigeria

18 June 2019 - 05:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A school in Lagos, Nigeria, is accepting empty plastic bottles from parents in exchange for their children's school fees.
Image: Esa Alexander

A school in Lagos, Nigeria, is accepting empty plastic bottles from parents in exchange for their children's school fees, thanks to a recycling project.

Known as the Recycle Pay project, plastic waste acts as currency to allow parents to pay a portion of the fees.

According to BBC, organisations African Clean Up Initiative and WeCyclers created the project and partnered with the Morit International School to make it happen.

Watch the video below: 

The organisations made it easy for parents to exploit this initiative. Basically, they need to take a bag of plastic waste to a facility and have it weighed.

The weight is then translated into a monetary value and deducted from the fees owed to the school. 

Many parents said they are happy with arrangement.

“I struggle to pay for school fees. Sometimes I pay half the price and later pay the remaining balance.

“But with the introduction of this project, the plastic has made it easy for me to pay school fees,” one parent told BBC.

