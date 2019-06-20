South Sudan lawmakers quit budget meeting over unpaid public salaries

South Sudanese lawmakers stormed out of a budget presentation by the finance minister on Thursday, with one citing frustrations over non-payment of salaries to civil servants and soldiers.

The disruption highlights the fragility of South Sudan's government, months after the latest peace deal was signed to end a civil war often fought along ethnic lines. The conflict has killed 400,000 people, forced millions to flee their homes and crippled production of oil, the country's main revenue earner.

"Our army is cutting down trees to make a living, our foreign missions ... it is now almost one year we are unable to pay them," lawmaker Elizabeth Adut shouted in parliament before the presentation of the budget for financial year 2019-20 began.

"Our teachers are not being paid. What are we doing? We are now presenting a new budget while our salaries are not being paid," she continued.

Parliament speaker Anthony Lino adjourned the sitting.

"The concerns that you have raised, I have heard them but I don't like the way you make them," he said. "We are going to adjourn and call the house at a time we are going to announce."

The IMF said this month that South Sudan's reliance on huge spending cuts to balance the budget was unsustainable, adding that the strategy had paralysed government services and led to an accumulation of arrears, including wages.