US missionary accused of killing hundreds of Ugandan babies

An American missionary with no medical qualifications has been accused of killing hundreds of children in Uganda.

It is alleged that Renee Bach posed as a doctor and performed medical procedures on malnourished children at a charity she founded after moving to the African country at the age of 18.

The claims emerged in a lawsuit brought on behalf of two mothers whose babies died at the Serving His Children clinic, in Masese.

Gimbo Zubeda and Kakai Annet took Bach to court for the deaths of their children and more than 100 other babies.

Annet gave birth to a boy in 2017 but she said he was "snatched" from her by Bach and the clinic and later died.

"I feel his life was snatched from my arms by the actions of Ms Renee Bach," reads a part of the document.

The document says that the mothers found out that Bach had no formal medical training after their children’s deaths. They also discovered that her facility is still operating despite being ordered to close in 2015.

"When their children died, however, they were told that Ms Renee had no training at all in medicine and that in 2015, the District Health Officer had closed her facility and ordered her to not offer any treatment to any child," the document stated.

Other parents have alleged that she sent children home after "fattening them up" without ensuring it was safe for them.

The Metro reported that Bach admitted in the past that she has no medical training, but claimed the most she ever did to treat a child was give them intravenous (IV) therapy.

Responding to the allegations, the clinic said, "At no time has our founder, Renee Bach, presented herself as a medical professional, experimented on or caused the death of any child.

"Having been trained by medical professionals to start IVs, Bach has in the past provided assistance in such procedures when requested and currently serves in an administrative capacity and participates in fundraising for the organisation."