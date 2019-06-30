Africa

DRC targets militia in 'large-scale' army operation after civilian killings

30 June 2019 - 15:24 By afp
Congolese victims of ethnic violence are seen at a makeshift camp for the internally displaced people in Bunia, Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on June 25 2019.
Congolese victims of ethnic violence are seen at a makeshift camp for the internally displaced people in Bunia, Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on June 25 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC's) leader said on Sunday he had ordered the army to launch a "large-scale" operation against armed groups in the restive east after the killings of scores of civilians.

"I've ordered our armed forces to carry out large-scale operations in the territories of Djugu and Mahagi" in the volatile Ituri province, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Sunday in the capital Kinshasa.

He added that the offensive would extend to South Kivu province to put a "definite end" to the dozens of militias roaming the lawless, mineral-rich region, where millions of lives were lost in a 1998-2003 war.

The instability has forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes, the UN refugee agency has said, with people escaping unrest in Djugu territory especially.

At least 160 civilians have died in Ituri since June 10, according to local authorities who blame the Ngudjolo militia for the violence.

The army announced last week it had taken control of the group's stronghold in an offensive backed by the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco.

Death toll rises to 43 at Glencore mine in DRC after collapse; more expected

The number of artisanal miners killed by a landslide at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore in southeast Congo rose to 43 on Friday and could ...
News
2 days ago

In Sunday's speech, Tshisekedi said his government had devised a plan for the "complete eradication" of foreign armed groups, in collaboration with Monusco and neighbouring countries affected by the violence, particularly Uganda and Rwanda.

He also hailed the "easing of political tensions" since he took power in January, saying that political exiles had returned and that rallies were being held "without hindrance".

However, he attacked opposition leaders for trying to organise a banned march in Kinshasa on Sunday and accused them of "confusing democracy with anarchy".

His comments came as police firing tear gas blocked the planned march in Kinshasa, while security forces used tear gas to disperse small groups of protesters in Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

In addition to the violence, Ituri and North Kivu province are also trying to roll back a major epidemic of Ebola that has claimed more than 1,400 lives since last August. Both provinces sit on DR Congo's eastern border with Uganda.

MORE

Ebola death toll breaks 1,500 mark in DRC

More than 1,500 people have died in a nearly 10-month-old outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry said Monday.
News
6 days ago

Congolese 'Terminator' faces war crimes judgement

Congolese ex-warlord Bosco Ntaganda will face judgement before the International Criminal Court next month for allegedly overseeing massacres and ...
News
6 days ago

Mass displacement in DRC as 300,000 flee inter-ethnic violence, says UN

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled inter-ethnic violence in northeastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the past two ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  2. WATCH | Newtown shooting: 'They made sure he was dead' - security guard South Africa
  3. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  4. Woman who miscarried after being shot in abdomen charged for her foetus's death World
  5. Working South Africans: here's what they earn, at which jobs South Africa

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X