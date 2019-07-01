As economy flounders, now passports run short in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's passport-issuing service has ground to a halt, officials said Monday, leaving many citizens trapped in the country as its economic crisis worsens.

Applicants for new or renewed passports face an indefinite wait as the government does not have the foreign currency to pay for special imported paper, ink and other raw materials.

Officials at the Registrar General Office told AFP that even if citizens want to pay for an urgent application for a passport, they face a minimum wait of 18 months before they can even submit their papers.

"Last month, the urgent applicants were being told to come back at the end of 2020," said one official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

She added that non-urgent applicants were told that no date was available for when they can apply.