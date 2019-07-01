Africa

Zimbabwe finmin says individuals can withdraw US cash after ending dollarisation

01 July 2019 - 12:36 By Reuters
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Individuals will be allowed to withdraw cash US dollars from foreign currency accounts but companies will be limited, Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

Zimbabwe made its interim currency, the RTGS dollar introduced in February, the country's sole legal tender last Monday, ending a decade of dollarisation and taking a another step towards relaunching the Zimbabwean dollar.  

