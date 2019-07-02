Africa

Nigeria fuel tanker fire kills at least 50 -governor's spokesman

02 July 2019 - 13:18 By Reuters
Fuel tanker which toppled exploded causing serious injuries in Benue state Nigeria.
Image: Awua Joseph via Twitter

At least 50 people were killed in Nigeria when fuel from a crashed truck that they were collecting caught fire, a spokesman for the governor in central Benue state said on Tuesday.

"A tanker loaded with fuel fell yesterday (Monday) and people were scooping its products when it caught fire, killing over 50 persons," the spokesman said.

Others were badly injured and taken to hospital, he said. 

