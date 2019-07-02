Nigeria fuel tanker fire kills at least 50 -governor's spokesman
02 July 2019 - 13:18
At least 50 people were killed in Nigeria when fuel from a crashed truck that they were collecting caught fire, a spokesman for the governor in central Benue state said on Tuesday.
"A tanker loaded with fuel fell yesterday (Monday) and people were scooping its products when it caught fire, killing over 50 persons," the spokesman said.
Others were badly injured and taken to hospital, he said.
Over 30 Persons Perished In Benue Tanker Fire— Daily Bell Nigeria (@DailyBell_NG) July 1, 2019
Over 30 persons perish in Benue State.
More than thirty people were feared dead and many others burnt at Ahumbe Village in Gwer East LGA following an explosion by a tanker laden with petrol that fell down