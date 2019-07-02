Zimbabwe tightens grip on foreign-currency trade

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has ring-fenced foreign currency trade to the point of choking the black market trade - for now.

On Tuesday, leading banks such as SA-owned Nedbank, were buying the US dollar at $1 to Z$8.6 while on the black market the dollar fetched a low Z$6.5.

"It now makes more sense to sell forex to the banks but we are not just buying from anyone," said a banker.

The reasoning behind tightening the grip on forex buying was to avoid a situation where people would take forex from the streets and dump it with banks.

The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe was turning away individuals with money to trade. Only account holders were allowed to transact.