No more finance surprises, Zim minister promises

Zimbabwe finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has promised fewer surprise decisions in the future, with the abrupt reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar being the last.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting organised by the Daily News newspaper - where he spoke alongside Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya - the finance minister sought to explain the implications of the reintroduction of the local dollar.

"It’s very important that we have predictable policies that are consistent. We will make sure that reforms are consistent... SI142/19 is probably our last 'big bang' change in macro policies. You should see less of that going forward," he said.

A fortnight ago, the Zimbabwe dollar was reintroduced through Statutory Instrument 142/19. But it is facing resistance in some quarters, with goods and service providers accepting foreign currency payments "under the counter".

Last week, foreign currency rates on the black market were lower than the bank rate. However they started firming up at the weekend, signaling a revived interest.