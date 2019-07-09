Africa

Zimbabwe public workers reject government's $21 million pay rise - union official

09 July 2019 - 18:25 By Reuters
Zimbabwe's government on Tuesday offered its workers 180 million Zimbabwe dollars ($21 million) additional pay for the July to December period, which unions rejected as inadequate in the face of soaring inflation, a public sector union official said.

The amount, to be shared by 309,000 civil servants, would see each worker receiving only an additional $11.28 a month, Thomas Muzondo, the deputy chairman of public sector union Apex Council told Reuters after a meeting with government negotiators.

