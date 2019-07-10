Lagos battles Atlantic erosion caused by building new suburb

Sprawled around a lagoon, Nigeria's frenetic economic capital faces a threat from the Atlantic on its doorstep. Can Lagos hold back the waves?

The ocean has pounded the soft, sandy shoreline on a timescale far surpassing human history, but now its waves spell a major threat to the city and its booming population.

The coastline is eroding, driven partly by higher water levels caused by global warming but also from the impact of dredging to provide sand for construction.

Global warming, according to a World Bank study in March, is causing the Atlantic to invade Africa's western coast by up to four metres a year, badly hitting some economically vital areas.

Attempts have been made to defy the ocean - but critics say they have sometimes just led to new problems. In particular, a high-end construction project called Eko Atlantic has divided opinion.

Launched in 2007 by billionaire investors with strong political backing, the scheme has been billed as a Dubai for Africa - a hyper-luxury enclave of skyscrapers built on land reclaimed from the seas.

An economic downturn in recent years has stalled the mammoth undertaking, but already millions of tonnes of sand have been hauled from the ocean floor to create a manmade peninsula jutting out into the Atlantic from the affluent Victoria Island.