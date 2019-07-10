Tanzanian president urges women to 'set your ovaries free' for the economy

President John Magufuli urged Tanzania's women to "set your ovaries free" and bear more children as a way to help boost the economy into a regional powerhouse, a step critics said would instead worsen inequality and poverty.

"When you have a big population you build the economy. That's why China's economy is so huge," he said late on Tuesday, citing India and Nigeria as other examples of countries that gained from a demographic dividend.

"I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free, let them block theirs," he told a gathering in his home town of Chato.

Since taking office in 2015, Magufuli has launched an industrialisation campaign that has helped buoy economic growth, which has averaged 6%-7% annually in recent years. But he has said a higher birth rate would achieve faster progress.

Tanzania has sustained relatively high growth, averaging 6%–7% a year, over the past decade. At the same time, the East African nation of 55 million people already has one of the world's highest birth rates - around five children per woman.