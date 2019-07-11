Zimbabwe lawmaker remanded in custody for 'subversion'

Deputy chairman of Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance and lawmaker Job Sikhala has been remanded in custody until July 24. He has been charged with subversion.

Sikhala, 47, was initially expected to appear at a Harare court on Monday, but was transferred to a court in Bikita, a district in the Masvingo province, about 347km from the capital.

The charges emanate from utterances attributed to him at an MDC Alliance rally in Bikita at the weekend.

He allegedly said: “We are going to take the fight to the doorsteps of [President] Emmerson Mnangagwa, we are going to overthrow him before 2023, that is not a joke.”

His lawyers said they would apply for bail.